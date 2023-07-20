Ariana Grande Dating ‘Wicked’ Costar Ethan Slater Following Dalton Gomez Divorce News (Reports)

Thank U, Next.

Ariana Grande is reportedly ready to move on following the news of her impending divorce from her husband, Dalton Gomez.

Multiple media outlets claim the “7 Rings” singer is now dating her “Wicked” costar, Ethan Slater.

“Ariana and Dalton separated in January. She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife,” a source told People.

Ariana is playing Glinda in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical, while the 31-year-old, who previously starred in “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical,” plays Elphaba’s sister Nessarose’s love interest, Boq.

Ethan was married to singer Lilly Jay, and welcomed a son with his wife last year, TMZ says but sources tell the outlet that the couple have since split and Ariana and Ethan got together after they separated.

The pop star and Dalton have allegedly been separated since January and are “heading for divorce,” according to reports from TMZ. Access Hollywood has reached out to the music superstar for comment.

A source tells People that the pair “have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship” in the meantime after parting ways earlier this year.

The latest speculation comes after Ariana attended the Wimbledon final over the weekend without her wedding ring, sparking debate about her and Dalton’s relationship status.

The 30-year-old singer last posted about the real estate agent on her Instagram story in May to celebrate their second wedding anniversary.