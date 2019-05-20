Ariana Grande Has The Best Day Ever At The Houston Space Center

WATCH: Pete Davidson Bails On Comedy Gig After Ariana Grande & Kate Beckinsale Were Mentioned



Ariana Grande needs space (N-A-S-A) – and that’s exactly what she got this weekend!

The 25-year-old “7 Rings” singer paid a visit to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, a day before her concert in the city, and totally geeked out. Ari, who it looks like had a childhood dream of becoming an astronaut, went wild with tons of photos over the weekend from her epic visit to the space center.

She posted lots of photos and videos of her tour around the facility on her Instagram Story and shared a photo dressed head-to-toe in an astronaut’s uniform!

“THIS s**t was the coolest thing I’ve ever experienced,” she wrote while riding on a space rover. “Some kinda rover that be going all kinda surprise directions. Sooooooo brilliant and also so fun.”

The “Thank U, Next” popstar also got to play around inside a space shuttle, practice astronaut tasks with a gravity defying machine, and got to facetime with real astronauts in space!

“Facetiming our new friends and heroes in space,” she wrote. “@nasa what an insanely special opportunity.”

She also grabbed a few pics with the operators at mission control and signed her name and her song lyrics on a space shuttle hatch.

“It’s like I’m the universe, and you be N-A-S-A,” she wrote from her song “NASA.”

“My mind is still processing and devouring every second of what happened but I can’t wait to share more,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “What a special day and experience. Thank you so much for your generosity and for showing my friends and I around.”

It’s safe to say that Ariana had an out of this world experience this weekend.