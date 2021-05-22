Ariana Grande Honors Manchester Bombing Victims On 4-Year Anniversary: ‘My Heart Is With You’

Ariana Grande is sending a message of love and support on the anniversary of the Manchester bombing.

The pop superstar marked four years since the tragedy with a reflective post on her Instagram story, sharing that those affected will never be forgotten.

“Although grief is ever-present and our relationship to it is constantly evolving and expressing itself in different ways every day, year-round…. I know that this anniversary will never be an easy one. Please know that I am thinking of you today,” she wrote. “Manchester, my heart is with you always.”

Ari also recognized those who died, listing each victim’s full name in a somber tribute underneath a heart-shaped graphic: John Atkinson, Courtney Boyle, Philip Tron, Kelly Brewster, Georgina Callander, Olivia Campbell-Hardy, Liam Curry, Chloe Rutherford, Wendy Fawell, Martyn Hett, Alison Howe, Lisa Lees, Megan Hurley, Nell ones, Michelle Kiss, Angelika Klis, Marcin Klis, Morrell Leczkowski, Eilidh MacLeod, Elaine McIver, Saffie Rose Rouses and Jane Tweddle.

On May 22, 2017, a bomber detonated an explosive device shortly after Ariana’s concert at the UK’s Manchester Arena. More than 500 people were injured in addition to the 22 lives lost.

Two weeks after the attack, Ari returned to Manchester for a star-studded benefit concert that raised a reported $13 million for the victims and their loved ones. In addition to Ariana, performers included Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell, Katy Perry and more. In 2019, she came back to the UK once again to headline the Manchester Pride Festival.

The singer has been forthcoming about the mental and emotional toll the aftermath had on her, telling Vogue UK in 2018 that she experienced anxiety and post-traumatic stress. Ari explained at the time that she was initially hesitant to go public with her struggle in light of others facing worse hardship.

“It’s hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss,” she shared. “But, yeah, it’s a real thing. I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well. Time is the biggest thing. I feel like I shouldn’t even be talking about my own experience — like I shouldn’t even say anything.”

Despite her reservations, Ariana shared in an open letter with fans that same year how she ultimately decided to perpetuate a message of unity in the hopes of lifting up everyone who found themselves struggling in the wake of such shocking trauma.

“The spirit of the people of Manchester, the families affected by this horrendous tragedy, and my fans around the world have permanently impacted all of us for the rest of our lives. Their love, strength, and unity showed me, my team, my dancers, band, and entire crew not to be defeated. To continue during the scariest and saddest of times. To not let hate win. But instead, love as loudly as possible, and to appreciate every moment. The people of Manchester were able to change an event that portrayed the worst of humanity into one that portrayed the most beautiful of humanity. ‘Like a handprint on my heart’… I think of Manchester constantly and will carry this with me every day for the rest of my life,” she wrote in part.

