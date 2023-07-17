Ariana Grande & Husband Dalton Gomez Separate, Are ‘Heading For Divorce’ (Reports)

Is it over for Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez?

The couple has been separated since January and are “heading for divorce,” according to a new report from TMZ on Monday. Access Hollywood has reached out to the music superstar for comment.

A source tells People that the pair “have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship” in the meantime after parting ways earlier this year.

The latest speculation comes after Ariana attended the Wimbledon final over the weekend without her wedding ring, sparking debate about her and Dalton’s relationship status.

The 30-year-old singer last posted about Dalton on her Instagram story in May to celebrate their second wedding anniversary.

Story developing…