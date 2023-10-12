Joe Jonas Shares Cryptic Message After Sophie Turner Custody Agreement

Is Joe Jonas giving fans insight into his post-divorce life?

The singer appeared to send a cryptic message after news of his and estranged wife Sophie Turner’s temporary custody agreement, posting a photo of himself on his Instagram story this week alongside a note that may have hinted at how he’s feeling about the new chapter ahead.

In the photo, Joe stands in front of a mirror with a telling phrase scrawled across it that left some fans wondering if he was referencing his personal life.

“I am at the right place at the right time doing the right thing,” the note read.

Joe’s post comes just days after he and the “Game of Thrones” actress issued a rare joint statement acknowledging that they had established a temporary co-parenting plan for their two daughters.

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents,” the statement read.

The latest development in Joe and Sophie’s ongoing divorce came just hours after Access confirmed the pair is close to an “amicable resolution” in the custody case.

According to court documents obtained by Access on Tuesday, both parties agreed to alternate custody of Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, for two weeks at a time until Jan. 7, 2024.

The timing will enable the girls to spend Thanksgiving with Joe and Christmas with Sophie, and each parent is permitted to travel with the kids to the UK or any state within the U.S., the papers state. Sophie, 27, and Joe, 34, underwent three days of mediation at a federal courthouse in New York City in early October.

Joe filed for divorce in Florida on Sept. 5 and he and Sophie spoke out in respective Instagram posts the following day that they had “mutually decided to amicably end” their marriage.

They also referenced the “speculative narratives” surrounding the news and insisted the choice was a “united” one. In his filing, Joe called the marriage “irretrievably broken” and indicated plans for joint custody of the girls.

After a two-year engagement, he and Sophie tied the knot in 2019 in double ceremonies – one in Las Vegas after that year’s Billboard Music Awards and then in a more formal wedding in France.

Since the split, the British actress has been spotted out with new pal Taylor Swift – a former girlfriend of Joe’s – enjoying multiple dinners and even a football game with fellow celebs Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, where they all cheered on Taylor’s rumored beau, NFL star Travis Kelce. Sophie has also reportedly been staying in Taylor’s Manhattan apartment with her and Joe’s daughters.

Joe, meanwhile, took the stage at a Jonas Brothers concert in Los Angeles shortly after the divorce news broke and told fans not to believe anything they read about his personal life unless they hear it directly from him.