Ariana Grande Shares Stunning Photos From Wedding To Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande is one beautiful bride!

The “34+35” songstress just shared a first look at her May 15 wedding to Dalton Gomez, and the photos are so dreamy!

Ariana stunned in a white column gown designed by Vera Wang, which she accessorized with a voluminous veil featuring a large white bow at the top. Meanwhile, Dalton looked sleek and polished in a Tom Ford suit.

She and her new hubby look so loved up in the new snaps, showering each other with kisses and affection.

Vogue reports that Ariana was walked down the aisle by both her mother, Joan Grande, and her father, Ed Butera, calling it “a personal high point and one of the most special moments for the bride.”

The outlet also writes that the intimate wedding occurred at Ariana’s Montecito home, with less than 20 guests in attendance.

Congratulations to Ariana and Dalton!

