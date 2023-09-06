Ariana Grande Shows Subtle Support For Beau Ethan Slater’s Instagram Return

Ariana Grande is here for reported beau Ethan Slater’s return to social media.

The singer, 30, gave her “Wicked” co-star, 31, subtle support as he shared his first Instagram post in nearly four months on Wednesday. Ethan dropped new photos teasing his work in the upcoming Broadway revival of “Spamalot,” prompting a “like” from Ariana.

The post comes weeks after he and the songstress made headlines for a budding romance on the heels of their respective splits. News of Ariana and husband Dalton Gomez’s separation broke in July after the pop star was spotted at Wimbledon without her wedding ring. The pair tied the knot in 2021.

Ethan, meanwhile, reportedly filed for divorce from wife Lilly Jay that same month. The pair welcomed a son together last year and Ethan’s most recent Instagram activity prior to his newest post was a Mother’s Day tribute to Lilly.

Access Hollywood previously reached out to Ariana and Ethan’s reps for comment. Neither actor has publicly addressed their status, but sources have told multiple outlets that they began dating in the wake of their breakups after meeting on the set of “Wicked.”

Ethan made his Instagram private amid the chatter surrounding his and Ariana’s relationship, but it seems the performer is now ready to step back into the spotlight!