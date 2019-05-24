Ariana Grande Tells Fans To Stop ‘Grabbing’ & ‘Touching’ Her Friends At Her Concerts

WATCH: Ariana Grande Pays Tribute To Manchester Victims On Two-Year Anniversary Of Attack



Ariana Grande had to send a gentle reminder to fans that can’t keep their hands to themselves.

The 25-year-old “7 Rings” singer took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to kindly ask her concert goers to chill with the handsy business.

“Friendly reminder,” she wrote. “Grabbing/touching people without their consent is harassment. Please do not put your hands on my photographers or friends or anyone you don’t know for that matter when you’re in the pit at my shows.”

“It’s never okay or funny,” she continued. “Thank you. I can’t believe this needs to be said, but unfortunately it happens often…thanks for listening.”

Ariana is currently on her Sweetener World Tour, finishing the Oklahoma City leg last night and moving on to New Orleans on Saturday.

Before the “Thank U, Next” hitmaker’s show in Houston last week, she and a few of her friends (that DO NOT like to be touched without consent) hit the Houston Space Center for an out of this world tour!

“My mind is still processing and devouring every second of what happened but I can’t wait ti share more,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “What a special day and experience. Thank you so much for your generosity (@nasa) and for showing my friends and I around.”

Our “friendly” reminder: If Ari needs space, she sees it, she likes it, she wants it, she’s got it.

