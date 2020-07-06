Ariel Winter Is Unrecognizable With New Platinum Blonde Hair

Ariel Winter is rocking a new ‘do! The “Modern Family” star took to Instagram to show off her platinum blonde locks with a series of sassy photos.

“Winter is coming!” Ariel captioned the photos in a reference to the popular series “Game Of Thrones.” And the 22-year-old’s blonde hair does bear a striking resemblance to that of Emilia Clarke’s character Daenerys Targaryen!

Ariel also shared her new look on Instagram stories, where she and her boyfriend Luke Benward smooched and cuddled as she rocked the daring ‘do.

This is hardly Ariel’s first hair change-up of the year—the actress, who was well-known for playing brunette Alex Dunphy on 11 seasons of “Modern Family”—ditched her dark locks to go red earlier in the year!

“Bye bye dark hair 🙂 I don’t think I’ll miss you :))),” the actress captioned a series of photos capturing her last days as a brunette back in February. The next day, Ariel was rocking a new strawberry-red hair color!

“I’m a strawberry and a shortcake sooooo new nickname?” Ariel captioned the post.

Who knows what color the star will pick next!