Armie Hammer And Wife Elizabeth Chambers Split After 10 Years Of Marriage

Armie Hammer and wife Elizabeth Chambers are calling it quits after 10 years of marriage.

The couple announced their split in matching posts on their respective Instagram accounts, writing, “Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage.”

They continued, “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.

We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”

Elizabeth and Armie tied the knot back in May 2010. Less than two months ago, Elizabeth shared a sweet post on Instagram celebrating their 10-year anniversary, writing, “TEN years married, twelve together, thirteen years as best friends. Happy Anniversary, my love. I’m beyond grateful for you, this decade, our family and the dreamiest Friday night anniversary sunset.”

Armie and Elizabeth share two children together, five-year-old Harper Grace and three-year-old Ford Douglas Armand. They had been quarantining in the Cayman Islands, where Armie’s family lived for five years starting when he was seven years old.

A source told People that the couple is focused on their kids amid their split: “They both still love each other very much and they’ve always been such a close knit family. I know their main focus right now is their kids and making sure nothing changes for them.”

— by Katcy Stephan