Arnold Schwarzenegger Celebrates Son Joseph Baena’s Birthday: ‘I Love You!’

Arnold Schwarzenegger is showering his son with all of the birthday love!

“The Terminator” actor took to Instagram to celebrate Joseph Baena’s 23rd birthday by posting a special tribute.

“Happy birthday @projoe2! I love watching your progress with your training, your work, and in every part of your life,” Arnold, who is also dad to sons Patrick, 26, and Christopher, 23, and daughters Christina, 28, and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, 30, wrote alongside a photoshopped snap of Joseph.

Adding, “I can’t wait to see what’s coming next. I love you!”

Joseph, who is Arnold’s son with Mildred Baena, also shared a photo of himself in front of balloons to mark his big day.

“So thankful for all your birthday wishes!!! A new year around the world and I’m more ready than ever to work my hardest on everything I do. Also… Happy World Smile Day!!! Love you all,” he wrote.

The father-son duo spent quality time together near the beach recently, riding bikes in Santa Monica, Calif., with hoodies on to block the crisp ocean breeze!