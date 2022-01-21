Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved In Serious Car Accident

Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a serious car accident.

The actor was in a crash while driving his Yukon SUV near his home in Los Angeles at around 5PM PT on Friday, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ.

The 74-year-old’s Yukon SUV was photographed on top of a red Prius. TMZ reports that his SUV rolled on top of the Prius and then also continued rolling into a Porsche Cayenne.

The outlet reports the driver of the Prius sustained injuries and was “bleeding heavily from her head” and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

The former Governor of California is doing ok but is “deeply concerned” about the injured driver and a source told TMZ that he wants to check up on her personally.

In photos from the scene, the actor is shown speaking with others near the scene of the crash, as well as standing near officials.

— Stephanie Swaim

