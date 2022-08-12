Ellen DeGeneres Pens Heartfelt Note To Ex Anne Heche & Kids

Ellen DeGeneres is sending her love to her ex-girlfriend, Anne Heche, and her kids amid news she’s not going to survive after a fiery car crash.

The former talk show hosted penned a heartfelt note on Instagram on Friday to offer her condolences.

“This is a sad day. I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all my love,” she wrote.

The pair previously dated from 1997 to 2000. At the time, their romance faced a slew of public opinions, as they were one of the first openly gay couples in Hollywood.

Earlier this week Ellen reacted to her ex’s recent hospitalization. The comedian was asked, as seen in video obtained by the Daily Mail while out in Santa Barbara, if she has been in touch with her ex, to which she responded saying: “We’re not in touch with each other, so I wouldn’t know.”

She went on to sent her ex well wishes adding, “I don’t want anyone hurt.”

Watch: Ellen DeGeneres Asked About Anne Heche’s Hospitalization

Ellen’s touching new words come after Anne’s family shared a heartbreaking update on behalf of her family and friends on Thursday.

“On Behalf of Family and Friends of Anne Heche: We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital. Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive,” the statement begins.

“It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable. Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work –especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light,” the statement concludes.

WATCH: Anne Heche Shared How She Wants To Be Remembered In Reflective 2017 Interview

The update comes after Heche was hospitalized last Friday after driving her car into a home in Los Angeles’ Mar Vista neighborhood.

On Thursday, authorities revealed that preliminary testing indicates that Heche had drugs in her system. A Los Angeles Police Department public information officer tells NBC News that a blood draw “revealed the presence of drugs” adding that a second test would be done to rule out any substances of medications administered to her at the hospital.

According to eyewitnesses of the crash, who spoke to TMZ, Heche allegedly first crashed a blue Mini Cooper into the garage of an apartment building. They claimed residents of the complex tried to get Heche out of the car, but that she drove off, then crashed into a nearby house shortly after – sparking a fire.