Artem Chigvintsev Leaving ‘DWTS’ Tour Due To ‘Unexpected Health Issues’

“Dancing with the Stars” pro Artem Chigvintsev announced on Instagram that he will be stepping away from the “DWTS” tour due to health issues.

The 39-year-old wrote, “My time on tour so far has been wonderful – unfortunately I am having to step away from tour for a while, due to some unexpected health issues.”

“My goal is to recover as quickly as possible so I can rejoin my cast and crew on this incredible tour. Thank you for your patience and understanding. See you soon, Artem,” he continued.

The dancer, who joined the reality competition show in 2014, was flooded with support and well wishes from his famous friends and his fiancée Nikki Bella. She shared a red heart emoji in the comments.

Fellow pro dancer Gleb Savchenko wrote, “Please feel better, we all miss you so much and wishing you a speedy recovery 🙏🏼❤️”

Dancer Alan Bernsten commented with, “Love you brother. Get well soon.”

“DWTS” judge Carrie Ann Inaba wrote, “I hope you feel better soon Artem…”