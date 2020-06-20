Ashley Benson Brings G-Eazy To Her Sister’s Wedding

Are Ashley Benson and G-Eazy heating things up?

Ashley’s sister Shaylene recently got married and in a video on her Instagram story, Ashley can be seen at the event and beside her is her rumored flame G-Eazy.

While the 30-year-old “Pretty Little Liars” star didn’t post about her sister’s big day, she can be seen on her sis’ Instagram in a video where she smiles while standing near the 31-year-old musician in what appears to be a small wedding party, likely due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

Ashley rocked a cute black dress with white polka dots and styled her hair in loose beachy waves, while the rapper rocked a dapper black suit to the event.

They were shown in another snap sitting next to the bride at a dinner table, both beaming for the camera.

Just last weekend, the duo was spotted holding hands while out in Los Angeles, and during Memorial Day weekend they were spotted together at a beach in Malibu.

The new relationship comes after the “Spring Breakers” alum and Cara Delevingne broke up after nearly two years of dating, a source told Access Hollywood back in May.

“Cara and Ashley always had their ups and downs before but it’s over now. Their relationship just ran its course,” a source previously told people.

Fans actually accused Ashley of cheating on Cara with the rapper. And the “Paper Towns” star went on to defend Ashley on her Instagram.

“It’s more important now than ever to spread love, not hate,” she wrote. “To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don’t know the truth, only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be.”

Cara and Ashley were first linked together when they were spotted out and about at London’s Heathrow Airport in August 2018.

In June 2019, Cara appeared to confirm their romance, sharing a video where they share a steamy kiss on her Instagram.

— Stephanie Swaim