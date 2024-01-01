Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Share Romantic Kiss At Kansas City New Year’s Eve Party

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce rang in 2024 with a kiss!

The couple was seen in video shared on social media ringing in the new year at a party in Kansas City, where they share a sweet smooch.

Taylor Swift Cheers On Boyfriend Travis Kelce At Kansas City Chiefs Vs. Cincinnati Bengals NYE Game View Gallery

In the video, the Grammy winner cradles the NFL star’s face in a romantic embrace as the party goes on around them.

Their festive night out came after Taylor cheered on her man at his Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals NYE game.

She was seen in the stands grinning and rocking a Kansas City jacket as she cheered on Travis.

This isn’t the first time she’s been in the stands cheering on her man, she has stepped out multiple times to show support at his games since they became an item.