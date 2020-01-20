Ashley Graham Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Justin Ervin

Ashley Graham is a mother! The 32-year-old model shared the happy news to her Instagram stories on Monday, and her husband Justin Ervin reposted the message.

“At 6:00pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better,” the couple shared. “Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time. 1.18.2020,” they wrote alongside red and blue hearts. Turns out, the couple kept the birth of their first child secret for two days before the announcement!

While Ashley and Justin haven’t revealed any further news about the birth of their baby, Ashley had already dropped the news about their son’s gender while on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in late 2019.

“I’m having a boy! I’m going to be a mommy to a boy!” Ashley let slip while answering a round of rapid-fire questions.

And the model had announced the news of her pregnancy with a sweet post on Instagram all the way back in August.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY!” she wrote.

We can’t wait for more news about the couple’s little bundle of joy!