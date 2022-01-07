Ashley Graham Welcomes Twin Baby Boys With Husband Justin Ervin: ‘So Excited’

Ashley Graham is now a mama of three!

The model and her hubby Justin Ervin welcomed their second and third baby, twins sons, on Friday, January 7, and she took to Twitter to share the exciting news.

Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy. I’m taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly can not wait to share more with you all. Much love,

AG — Ashley Graham (@ashleygraham) January 7, 2022

Justin reposted his wife’s announcement on his own account, and added, “I love you, @ashleygraham.”

“Thank you, Jesus for our supernatural birth!” he wrote. “Thank you all for your prayers and support.”

The sweet couple, who tied the knot back in 2010, are already proud parents to son Isaac Menelik Giovanni, 23 months. Ashley revealed back in July 2021 that she had more babies on the way.

“The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories,” Ashley wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.”