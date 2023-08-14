Ashley Olsen Welcomes First Child With Husband Louis Eisner (Report)

Ashley Olsen is reportedly a mom!

The 37-year-old secretly welcomed her first child with husband Louis Eisner “a few months ago,” according to TMZ. The outlet reported on Monday, citing sources, that she gave birth to a baby boy named Otto.

Sources also told the outlet that the couple are “ecstatic over the new addition” to their family.

Access Hollywood has reached out to Ashley’s team for comment.

The “Passport to Paris” star wed Louis in Dec. 2022 in a secret ceremony.

Page Six previously reported the pair tied the knot in the Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles with a few dozen guests present.

A source told the outlet that the festivities “went late with 50 people or so total.”

— Stephanie Swaim