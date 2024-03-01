Steph Curry & Ayesha Curry Expecting Baby No. 4: ‘Somebody Was Missing’

Surprise! Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry’s family is about to get a little bigger.

The NBA superstar, 35, and the cookbook author, 34, are expecting their fourth child. Ayesha announced the news in a cover interview for Sweet July magazine published on March 1, sharing that she and her longtime husband hadn’t expected to add to their household until they both realized their goals had changed.

“For so many years, Stephen and I thought we were done,” she explained. “We said, ‘Three, that’s it, we’re not doing this again.’ And then, last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again.”

Ayesha, who founded Sweet July, reflected on her evolving mindset and how she realized in hindsight that she’d already been preparing for another addition.

“For me, the decision came from always finding myself looking around and feeling like somebody was missing. I would load up the car and think, ‘Oh, I forgot something.’ But nobody was forgotten,” she said. “It started to turn my brain a little bit. Maybe somebody was missing. So we set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our family.”

She and Steph are parents to son Canon, 5, and daughters Riley, 11, and Ryan, 8, and Ayesha said their youngest is especially curious about his newest sibling.

“I’m also realizing how quickly time has gone by with our first three children, who are now self-sufficient and don’t need as much from us. Canon came up to me the other day and asked, ‘Hey, Mommy, how’s your baby? Does your baby have a working brain?'” she recalled. “Getting to experience this through his eyes and through Ryan and Riley’s eyes has been so cool. They’re at such different ages and stages in life. Their perspectives are so different and it’s been the most exciting thing.”

The experience has new elements for Ayesha too, of course. The entrepreneur went on to explain how she has developed a heightened awareness about how women are regarded when starting or adding to their families at a certain age.

“I think there’s something that needs to be more nuanced when it comes to women, their age, and conversations around having children,” she said. “Many women in their 30s and 40s are going through this for the first time, and being told you’re ‘old’ feels alarming and wild. I think the narrative needs to be shifted a little bit.”