Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Hit Disneyland For Date Amid Demi Moore’s Explosive Book

Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis took off to “the happiest place on earth” aka Disneyland on Saturday in order to take a little time for themselves!

Ashton posted a sweet snap with his wife in front of Cinderella’s castle at the theme park and the duo look absolutely delighted to be spending he day at Disney. The pair also appeared to aim to go slightly incognito with baseball caps on. And despite the gloomy Los Angeles weather on Saturday, they clearly were having a blast with mile-wide smiles on their faces.

Mila’s brand new blonde hairdo was also on display!

Their outing to Disneyland comes after a very hectic week following the release excerpts from Ashton’s ex wife, Demi Moore’s explosive tell all book.

Ashton, who has a big storyline in her book, where she details sexual experiences during their 8-year-marriage.

As Demi continues her press tour for her explosive new memoir, “Inside Out,” Ashton has remained mostly silent – only sharing some veiled tweets that seem to point in her direction.

On Sept. 24, Demi’s book’s release date, “The Ranch” actor shared a vague tweet about valuing his family and keeping his mouth shut.

“I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet,” he wrote.

“Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it,” he continued, adding a red heart emoji.

I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it. ❤️ — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) September 25, 2019

Ashton followed things up with two additional tweets.

“Life is good -Larry Kutcher,” he first wrote, a reference to his father.

He then encouraged fans to text him “for the truth” on his phone number via Community, a messaging service that asks users to sign up for updates from their favorite participating celebrities.

Life is good -Larry Kutcher — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) September 25, 2019

For truth text me. +1 (319) 519-0576 — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) September 25, 2019

Many interpreted Ashton’s tweets as thinly veiled references to Demi, who made bombshell claims about their eight-year marriage in “Inside Out.” Among her assertions, the actress claimed Ashton engaged in affairs but “admitted it right away” once confronted.

The Brat Pack beauty also claimed that she agreed to threesomes with Ashton during their time together, though she doesn’t put the blame on him for those alleged sexual interactions.

Ashton’s wife, Mila, has not made any public statement s on the situation.