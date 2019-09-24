Did Ashton Kutcher Just Subtly Shade Ex-Wife Demi Moore Amid Her Cheating Allegations?

As Demi Moore continues her press tour for her explosive new memoir, “Inside Out,” her ex-husband Ashton Kutcher has remained silent – but he may have some “really snarky” thoughts.

On Sept. 24, Demi’s book’s release date, “The Ranch” actor shared a vague tweet about valuing his family and keeping his mouth shut.

“I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet,” he wrote.

“Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it,” he continued, adding a red heart emoji.

Ashton followed things up with two additional tweets.

“Life is good -Larry Kutcher,” he first wrote, a reference to his father.

He then encouraged fans to text him “for the truth” on his phone number via Community, a messaging service that asks users to sign up for updates from their favorite participating celebrities.

Many interpreted Ashton’s tweets as thinly veiled references to Demi, who made bombshell claims about their eight-year marriage in “Inside Out.” Among her assertions, the actress claimed Ashton engaged in affairs but “admitted it right away” once confronted.

The Brat Pack beauty also claimed that she agreed to threesomes with Ashton during their time together, though she doesn’t put the blame on him for those alleged sexual interactions.

“I don’t think it should be implied that he instigated … He expressed something that was of a fantasy, and it was in my efforts to want to please and be what I thought he wanted,” she clarified to Ellen DeGeneres during a Sept. 24 appearance on her show.

Demi told Ellen that she talked to Ashton before the book came out and said she wasn’t nervous for its release.

“In a way, I’m nervous for anyone who is in there, from a point of view of feeling sensitive and putting myself in their place – but overall, no,” she said. “I feel so good about the point of view … I have no interest in blaming or villainizing anyone. The journey in the book is about overcoming. And in a sense, this is my story, my point of view.”

Representatives for Ashton are not commenting on Demi’s book.