Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis: Inside Their Breathtaking Beverly Hills Home Tour

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are hands-down one of the hottest duos in Hollywood so it should come as no surprise that the power couple comes home to an absolutely breathtaking abode in Beverly Hills each day.

In a new feature in Architectural Digest, the couple opened up their stunning home for a full tour and the rustic retreat perched high up in the hills overlooking Los Angeles is nothing short of a knockout.

According to the design magazine, the couple is just as Pinterest-crazed as the rest of us and turned to independent Pinterest boards to help craft their overall aesthetic for what they wanted in a home before embarking on a 5-year journey to bring their dreams to reality. The couple, who picked up a sprawling 6-acre property, intended to bring a little bit of their own backgrounds to their collective home, given that he was raised in Iowa and she was born in Ukraine. They were aiming for a contemporary farm, complete with a stunning barn and a corn crop!

“We wanted a home, not an estate,” Mila shared with AD, describing property that now accommodates a main house connected to a guesthouse/entertainment barn, a freestanding barbecue pavilion, a stunning pool, and views from every standpoint. “We wanted the house to look like an old barn, something that had been here for decades, that was then converted into a house. But it also had to feel modern and relevant,” Kutcher added.

But honestly, making a brand-new house look old wasn’t easy.

“Building a house from the ground up is no small thing. This was either going to make us or break us,” Mila shared of their project. “When we looked at each other’s boards, 90 percent of the images we selected were the same, and most of the houses we pinned were designed by Howard,” Ashton recalls, referring to architect Howard Backen of the AD100 firm Backen & Gillam Architects.

In addition to creating a stunning dream home, the duo also had their eye on sustainability and wanted to create a home that was fit for their two kids.

“Ashton and Mila are concerned about the quality of the soil, the purity of the food they eat and the water they drink. The ideals of sustainability and regenerative farming aren’t just abstract concepts to them,” Backen added.

As for the interior design? Like all things, their tastes changed over time.

“Mila was pregnant with their first child when we began this journey. We spent months looking at materials and colors to find the right visual language. Our conversations were not just about the land and the architecture but also about the future of their family,” Charles recalls. “Over time, the design moved away from a traditional farmhouse aesthetic to something more contemporary. Wrought-iron chandeliers and big chesterfields were the wrong clothes for this body,” she adds.

Take a look at all of the stunning photos over at Architectural Digest!