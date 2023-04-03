Rihanna Unexpectedly Paid 2 Years Of A Man’s Mortgage By Renting His House During Super Bowl Week

Rihanna gave one homeowner a major mortgage boost during Super Bowl week.

The music superstar reportedly dropped $500,000 to rent a mansion in the affluent town of Paradise Valley, Ariz., as she prepped for her explosive halftime show performance in February.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Spyro Malaspinas had never considered making his property available to rent in the first place, but RiRi’s offer was one he just couldn’t refuse – especially because the amount covered two years’ worth of his mortgage payments.

“The last thing I am is a real estate baron,” he told the paper. “My pride’s not that big. I don’t mind moving out for $500,000 a week.”

Though Rihanna’s interest would be enough to catch anyone’s attention, Malaspinas reportedly didn’t know the icon was the one willing to drop such a hefty sum for his house. When he was notified of the celebrity renter only after agreeing to the short lease, the WSJ reports, he scored major points with at least one family member.

“My [13-year-old] daughter was absolutely thrilled,” he said, per the paper.

Malaspina’s 6,400-square foot house is said to be a 30-minute drive from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, where Rihanna delivered more than just her top hits. The 35-year-old sent social media spiraling upon debuting her growing baby bump, confirming later that night that she and A$AP Rocky are expecting their second child.

Since then, Malaspinas hasn’t even moved back into his home, the paper reports, as he fields “crazy amounts of money” he’s been offered to sell the property. He reportedly purchased the home last year for $7.3 million.

— Erin Biglow