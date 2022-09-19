Ashton Kutcher Joins Forces With ‘Extraordinary’ Friend Natalie Portman For Epic Workout (Exclusive)

Ashton Kutcher has found the ultimate workout buddy in Natalie Portman!

In this Tuesday’s episode of “Our Future Selves,” his motivational interview and marathon training series with Peloton, the actor recruits his “No Strings Attached” co-star to join him for an intense workout session with his coach, Peloton instructor Becs Gentry.

In Access Hollywood’s exclusive peek at the episode, Natalie exudes determination as she powers through the run, and Ashton feeds off her drive!

“Nat doesn’t even actually need to say anything – just knowing I’m running next to that level of greatness, that in and of itself will motivate me,” he remarks in the trailer.

Ashton is inspired by the “Black Swan” actress’ motivation in all areas of life – not just in the gym.

“Natalie is an extraordinary human being and a great friend,” he tells Access Hollywood. “I truly admire her work ethic and her total commitment to humanitarian work.”

Each week on “Our Future Selves,” Ashton interviews and runs with famous friends while fundraising for his nonprofit, Thorn, which builds technology to defend children from sexual exploitation and eliminate child sexual abuse material online.

This fall, the entrepreneur and philanthropist will be running the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon to raise money and awareness for Thorn, and his workouts on “Our Future Selves” are helping him prepare for the big race!

Ashton and Natalie’s 30-minute “Our Future Selves” run drops Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. ET on the Peloton Tread and App.