Peloton’s Jess King Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife Sophia 8 Months After Giving Birth To Son

Jess King is a mom of two! The star Peloton instructor and wife Sophia Urista have welcomed a baby girl just eight months after the arrival of their son.

The proud mothers announced the happy news on Instagram, posting a behind-the-scenes reel of Sophia’s labor and delivery experience and revealing that their daughter was born in the early hours of July 15.

“[T]o my strongest, sweetest, most gracious, generous, perfect palomita AFIZA MARIA URISTA KING -but you can call her Íza,” Sophia captioned the video in part, adding that the bundle of joy weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and made her entrance at 1:08 a.m.

Jess, 37, and Sophia’s newest addition comes less than a year after they became first-time parents with baby boy Luz. The little one made his debut at four days old in a cute family photo on Jess’ Instagram page.

“Meet our LIGHT! Lucien Urista King aka Luz, born 11/16/22 at 4:23am. 7 lbs 9 oz. He’s the happiest, sweetest, most delicious little boy. 😇 Thank you all for the love and support on this journey. We feel so loved and blessed,” she wrote at the time.

The fitness influencer and the singer announced they were expecting again when Luz was three months old, and both moms kept their respective pregnancy journeys well-documented on social media. Fans loved seeing their honest and personal approach to the experience and have showered the couple with well wishes.

Jess and Sophia tied the knot in 2021. Congrats to the new fam of four!