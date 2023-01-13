Austin Butler Mourns Death Of Lisa Marie Presley: ‘My Heart Is Completely Shattered’

Austin Butler is among the many who are mourning the death of Lisa Marie Presley.

The Golden Globe winner, who portrayed Lisa Marie’s father Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” reacted to the sad news of her passing on Friday.

“My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie,” he wrote in a statement to Access Hollywood, referencing her children and her mother.

“I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared,” he continued. “Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered.”

Elvis Presley & Lisa Marie Presley’s Sweet Family Photos View Gallery

Lisa Marie died on Thursday at the age of 54 after being rushed to the hospital.

Just two days prior, she attended the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, where she saw Austin take home the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for “Elvis.”

Austin gave Lisa Marie and her family a shoutout in his acceptance speech.

“The Presley family, thank you guys. Thank for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever,” he said onstage.

Access Hollywood spoke to Lisa Marie on the red carpet ahead of the award show, and she told Kit Hoover that the movie meant “everything” to her.

“It’s so important, that movie, on so many levels, and I’m so proud of [Austin] and Baz, and I’m just here to support them.”

She added that Austin “absolutely nailed” all of her dad’s mannerisms and said she’d stay in touch with him after award season was over.