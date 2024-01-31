Austin Butler Offers To Help Drew Barrymore Get Out Of A Potentially Awkward First Date

Drew Barrymore can count on Austin Butler to get her out of an awkward date!

The “Masters of the Air” star was on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Tuesday alongside his co-star Callum Turner to promote their new Apple TV+ drama, but the two gave the host some solid advice when she told them how nervous she was for an upcoming first date.

“I dread these things because they’re awkward,” she told Austin and Callum.

“We were gonna go all the way downtown for this long dinner. Everyone says when you go on a date with someone, ‘Don’t do the dinner. Do a drink.’ But I don’t know any better,” Drew added.

But Austin quickly dismissed her worries by saying he likes dinner on a first date.

“Then you know if it doesn’t work. You actually talk. You’re going to have a great time,” he said.

“I’ve got a good feeling about tonight,” Callum added.

But Drew was still hesitant and asked them what she should do if she gets “weird vibes.”

“Then you go to the bathroom and call a friend, and you have them give you a surprise call,” Austin suggested, before offering to help her in a pinch. “You want me to do that?”

When Drew asked Austin if he would really do that for her, he assured her saying “I’ll be your friend.”

This wasn’t Drew’s first time being honest about her search for love.

During Friday’s episode of her show, she revealed she was catfished on a dating app when a man she was talking to lied about being an NFL quarterback. She told her co-host Ross Mathews at the time that the interaction made her want to “get off” the dating apps.

“Every time I get on there it does not feel great. I always last five days,” Barrymore said about online dating. “And this time my app has changed where it shows people like you so it’s very flattering… but I don’t know who anyone is, and it just feels scary to go out with a stranger.”

Mathews reassured her by telling her that was the point of the apps.

“Newsflash, that is how they work! You’re not supposed to know them. You don’t go on a dating app to meet people you already know,” he said.