Callum Turner Reflects On ‘Gift’ & ‘Privilege’ Of ‘Masters Of The Air’ Role

Callum Turner is grateful to have been able to tell the story of the 100th Bomb Group in “Masters of the Air.”

At Apple TV+’s FYC event for the series in Los Angeles, the British actor told Access Hollywood what it was like to portray members of the real-life Air Force unit who conducted bombing raids over Nazi Germany in World War II.

“They were able to win the war and liberate people who were being suffocated by evil. What they did for us was extraordinary, and so to honor them was a privilege and a gift,” Callum said.

“The way that we told this story, we don’t celebrate war,” he added. “We don’t glamorize war. We tell it as it is, and the horrors and the traumas that these men went through not only bonded them for life, but it took away their spirit in a sense. So, to honor those guys in the way that we did was a privilege.”

Callum also shared how quickly everyone bonded on set.

“There’s like 2,000 people that worked on this show, and everyone really understood the undertaking and understood the challenge. All of us were pulling in the right direction and the same direction,” he said.

One of the people he got the chance to bond with was co-star Austin Butler, and the experience was a great one.

“He’s such a good actor, such a good guy. It was really seamless,” Callum said of working with the “Dune: Part Two” star.

“Masters of the Air” is streaming now on Apple TV+.