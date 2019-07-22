‘Avengers: Endgame’ Surpasses ‘Avatar’ As Highest-Grossing Film Ever

Fans loved “Avengers: Endgame” 3000, which shot the film past “Avatar” as the highest-grossing film EVER!

The final “Avengers” earned an estimated $2.79 billion in worldwide ticket sales in 13 weeks, surpassing “Avatar’s” $2.789 billion, The Associated Press reports.

Marvel President Kevin Feige announced the big win on Saturday night at San Diego Comic Con.

“Thanks to you, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ is the biggest film of all-time,” Feige told the audience.

“Avatar” has held the top spot for over a decade, but the Sci-Fi film was dethroned after “Endgame” was re-released in theaters last month with additional features and deleted scenes.

“A huge congratulations to the Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios teams and thank you to the fans around the world who lifted ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to these historic heights,” Alan Horn, Disney co-chairman and chief creative officer, said in a statement.

The highest-grossing domestic film however, is “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which brought in $936.6 million. “Endgame” is around $83 million short of the United States record.

