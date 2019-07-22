‘Avengers: Endgame’ Surpasses ‘Avatar’ As Highest-Grossing Film Ever

Fans loved “Avengers: Endgame” 3000, which shot the film past “Avatar” as the highest-grossing film EVER!

The final “Avengers” earned an estimated $2.79 billion in worldwide ticket sales in 13 weeks, surpassing “Avatar’s” $2.789 billion, The Associated Press reports.

Marvel President Kevin Feige announced the big win on Saturday night at San Diego Comic Con.

“Thanks to you, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ is the biggest film of all-time,” Feige told the audience.

Congratulations, we did it 👏🏻. Officially, #AvengersEndgame has passed #Avatar to become the highest grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office. pic.twitter.com/E9gj8dRRvU — Marvel Universe (@77MCU) July 21, 2019

“Avatar” has held the top spot for over a decade, but the Sci-Fi film was dethroned after “Endgame” was re-released in theaters last month with additional features and deleted scenes.

It’s time. See Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame on the big screen one more time before it leaves theaters! https://t.co/93jQYXiBfa pic.twitter.com/7bWP8vUkXc — The Avengers (@Avengers) June 28, 2019

“A huge congratulations to the Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios teams and thank you to the fans around the world who lifted ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to these historic heights,” Alan Horn, Disney co-chairman and chief creative officer, said in a statement.

The highest-grossing domestic film however, is “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which brought in $936.6 million. “Endgame” is around $83 million short of the United States record.

