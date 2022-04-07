Avril Lavigne Engaged To Mod Sun After 1 Year Of Dating: ‘I Love You Forever’

Avril Lavigne is getting married!

The “Love Sux” singer took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she’s engaged to fellow rocker Mod Sun.

“Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours 🤍💍🥂Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022,” Avril wrote in French, which translates in English to, “Yes! I love you forever 🤍💍🥂.”

Avril shared the happy news alongside a series of photos of Mod popping the big question with a massive heart-shaped diamond ring in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Mod also shared a heartfelt message about the couple’s special day, writing on Instagram, “The day we met I knew you were the one. Together forever til our days are done. I had a dream where I proposed in Paris. I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it. I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes. You’re too beautiful for my words to describe. I grabbed your hand + took one last breath… I said ‘will you marry me?’ + she said ‘yes.'”

The happy couple’s announcement comes just days after Avril was spotted out and about rocking her massive diamond ring in Los Angeles following the pair’s appearance at the 2022 Grammys.

The “Sk8er Boi” songstress didn’t wear her new accessory on the carpet at the big award show, which took place after Mod got down on one knee, but the two were spotted packing on the PDA at the event.

The pair first sparked romance speculation back in February 2021, and later made their debut as a couple at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in September 2021.

This will be Avril’s third marriage. She was previously married to Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015 and Deryck Whibley for three years before they split in 2009.