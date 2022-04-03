Avril Lavigne Kisses Boyfriend Mod Sun All Over Grammy Awards 2022

Avril Lavigne has love in her life and she’s not afraid to let the world know it!

The “Love Sux” singer stepped out at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday with her boyfriend, Mod Sun, and the two couldn’t keep their hands off each other.

As they hit the award show red carpet, the duo shared a very sweet smooch right. And Mod clearly only had eyes for his leading lady. He told Access Hollywood at the Grammy Awards that he was obsessed with Avril’s look this evening, telling Access he thought it was her best look yet.

Later backstage, the duo were spotted sneaking in some more smooches.

This is only one of a couple of major events they have gone out to together. In December 2020, Avril teased that she was working on a new album that would include Mod Sun, Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly, but at the time, it wasn’t clear that she and Mod had made more than a musical connection, but also a romantic one.

One month later, Avril and Mod Sun released the song “Flames,” which appeared on the rapper’s album Internet Killed the Rockstar.

And by January 2021, the duo were definitely on their way to romance. They were spotted out in about in Los Angeles and on a double date with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. Later that year in September, they stepped out for their first major carpet together at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

And they weren’t the only superstar couple packing on the PDA. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker snuck in kisses as did Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber. Check out all the hot PDA at the Grammys below!

