Avril Lavigne Makes TikTok Debut With Epic First Video Featuring Tony Hawk

Avril Lavigne just joined TikTok and got a little help from “Sk8er Boi” Tony Hawk for her first video.

The Canadian born singer tapped the skating icon to help recreate her 2002 hit single for the short clip.

The TikTok starts off with Avril lip-synching her song and sitting on top of a halfpipe with the ocean in the background. In the video, the 36-year-old is sporting her signature look: a sleeveless t-shirt, stripped necktie and shorts. As it gets to the chorus the camera zooms in on Avril’s tie then cuts to Tony, wearing the same tie and doing tricks on his skateboard.

The Grammy nominee captioned the epic video “He was a…” referencing a memorable line from the song.

The “Pop Punk Queen” also took to her Instagram to promote her new TikTok account posting a picture of herself and Tony.

“I just posted my first @tiktok with the legendary @tonyhawk… go check it out!” she captioned the post.

Avril took a break from music for several years as she battled Lyme disease, but the singer has been working on a new album for some time now.

In 2020 the “Complicated” singer talked to Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles via Zoom to discuss her new single, “We Are Warriors,” which is a rerecording of her track “Warrior” and celebrates essential workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic on the front lines.

-Emely Navarro