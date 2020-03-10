BTS, Miley Cyrus, Madonna, And More Concerts Being Canceled Over Coronavirus Fears

As fears over the spread of the coronavirus rise, more and more artists are choosing to cancel their shows out of precaution. Over 20,000 music events have been cancelled between January and March in China and Hong Kong alone, according to Billboard.

But now, as the disease has infected people in over 40 countries, the cancellations have also spread around the globe. Already, the Austin-based SXSW festival has been cancelled, and organizers of the massive California music festival Coachella are reportedly in talks change the date, according to Billboard.

Here are some of the concerts and events that have been cancelled or rescheduled due to the spread of COVID-19:

Stormzy

U.K.-based rapper Stormzy announced that he would be postponing his Asian tour dates due to the spread of the virus on Feb. 13.

BTS

The mega-popular group cancelled a series of performances scheduled for Korea this coming April. “It is unavoidable that the concert must be canceled without further delay,” the group posted on their official Twitter page in Korean, which was later translated by Variety. “Please understand that this decision was made after extensive and careful consideration.”

Avril Lavigne

The singer is embarking on her Head Above Water tour, but was forced to cancel dates across Europe and Asia due to advisories from respective governments. Avril took to Twitter to announce that her concert dates would either be rescheduled, or that fans would be getting their money back.

IMPORTANT TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT pic.twitter.com/clv1BYjqsU — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) March 5, 2020

Miley Cyrus

The “Party In The USA” singer was slated to head to Australia for the World Tour Brushfire Relief Concert, but announced on Twitter on Monday that she was forced to cancel over health concerns. The concert, which later was entirely cancelled, also included Lil Nas X and The Veronicas as headliners.

Australia: Due to the recommendations of local, state, federal and international government authorities, including the Center for Disease Control, to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis, we are no longer traveling to Aus for the show. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 10, 2020

Madonna

The popstar’s Madame X Tour was cancelled in France after the government implemented new restrictions on public gatherings. “Following official notification from the Office of the Police this morning prohibiting all events with an audience attendance of over 1000, Live Nation regrets to announce the final two Madame X performances previously re-scheduled to 10-March and 11-March are forced to be cancelled,” a note on Madonna’s website reads.

Pearl Jam

The group was set to kick off their North American tour, but released a lengthy statement on Facebook this Monday announcing that they would have to postpone the dates. “As residents of the city of Seattle, we’ve been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate,” the post began, which was signed by the group’s frontman Eddie Vedder.

As residents of the city of Seattle, we’ve been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous… Posted by Pearl Jam on Monday, March 9, 2020

Ciara

Grammy-winning artist Ciara announced that she will postpone her performance at the grand opening of the new Fort Hood USO that was scheduled for March 19, according to the Associated Press. “With the continued spread of the coronavirus throughout the U.S., as a pregnant woman, my doctors have advised me to limit travel and large group gatherings,” Ciara told the outlet. “I am disappointed I won’t be able to return this month to the place where I was born, Ft. Hood Texas, and put on the amazing show we had planned.”

Green Day

The group has also cancelled scheduled tour dates in Asia due to the spread of coronavirus. Green Day, who released their 13th studio album in early February, gave this statement to Variety: “We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus. We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon.”

Queen and Adam Lambert

The musical acts notified fans that their scheduled show in Paris had been postponed due to new government health guidelines. Unfortunately, our show in Paris has had to be postponed following a government decree in France to cancel all indoor events over 5000 capacity in France until 31st May in an effort to contain the spread of Coronavirus,” a statement on Queen’s website reads. “No other Queen + Adam Lambert shows have been affected at this time.”

Louis Tomlinson

The former One Direction singer is on a solo world tour, but tweeted to his fans that his March shows in Milan would have to be postponed.