Avril Lavigne Rocks Out With Machine Gun Kelly And Travis Barker

Avril Lavigne brought the star power to The Roxy on Saturday.

The 37-year-old singer performed music from her new album Love Sux at the Roxy last night exclusively for SiriusXM and Pandora’s Small Stage Series. Among the hits she played, were her new single “Bite Me,” “Love It When You Hate Me,” featuring Blackbear, as well as fan favorites.

But it wasn’t just Avril on-stage either! The chart-topper brought out Travis Barker for four songs. And Machine Gun Kelly jumped on stage to perform with Avril Lavigne their new song “Bois Lie” for the first time – the latest hit from Avril’s new album.

Naturally, both Travis and Machine Gun Kelly’s lady loves were on tap to support too. Eagle-eyed fans spotted Kourtney on the side stage supporting Travis, while Megan rocked out to Machine Gun from the audience.

Kourtney looked hot to trot in an all black ensemble, while Tracis kept with the punk rock theme and wore a leather jacket and beanie.

Lavigne dropped her seventh studio album, Love Sux — which was released under Barker’s new label, DTA Records — on Friday.

Other guests included, Willow Smith, Huddy, JXDN, Tyler Posey, Phem, Pinkpantheress, Mod Sun, Alex Gaskarth and Zack Merrick of All Time Low and Grandson.

Check out more fun pictures from the Avril’s Pandora below!