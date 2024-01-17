Awards Season-Inspired Makeup Must-Haves All Under $50

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

You don’t need a Hollywood budget to get glam like your favorite celebs. It’s award season, and stars of the big (and small) screen are getting dolled up and providing tons of beauty inspo for those of us watching at home.

While they may have paid beauty pros an A-list sum to give them glowing skin and glossy smiles, we’ve chosen affordable products that can help you get the same results without breaking the bank.

This year, the red carpet is full of fresh, dewy skin, flushed cheeks and lips washed with color.

No matter if you’re walking into work, running an errand or headed to an awards party of your own, you can achieve red carpet-worthy beauty with these awards season-inspired makeup products under $50.

We’ve rounded up a range of beauty brands, including drugstore favorites, popular picks and some notable newbies.

Shop glowy makeup primers, foundation, blush, long-wear lipsticks, a rainbow of eye shadow palettes, mascaras, false lashes and much more. These makeup picks are so good, you’ll want to snap a few selfies like you’re your own personal paparazzi.

Keep reading to build your makeup bag with these affordable must-haves.