Start 2024 With Gorgeous Skin With These Beauty & Skincare Must-Haves

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Don’t let winter weather and constant indoor heat dry out your skin. We’ve rounded up a bunch of skincare and beauty picks that will help you kick off the new year with glowing, hydrated skin.

The only flakes on your face should come from the January snow. Leave dry, dehydrated skin behind in 2023, and shop our roundup of nourishing cleansers, plumping serums, replenishing moisturizers, smoothing primers, illuminating skin tints, celeb-loved sunless tanner and so much more.

Great skin doesn’t have to come with a great big price tag. No matter if you’re ballin’ on a beauty budget or looking to splurge in the new year, start 2024 with gorgeous skin all over your body, thanks to Sol de Janeiro, Juice Beauty, Tula Skincare, Nars and Dior. These tools can help create dewy, makeup-free skin and provide the ultimate glowy base for your makeup products.

Ready to get glowing with hydrated, smooth, gorgeous skin? Shop our skin and beauty roundup below!