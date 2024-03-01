Awards Season Red Carpet Beauty Trends To Try At Home

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Awards season is full of head-turning beauty and outfit inspiration from your favorite celebs. Did you know that you can turn that inspiration into your reality with the right products? We’ve found the red carpet-influenced beauty must-haves that will help you recreate your favorite red carpet makeup looks at home.

The red carpet’s most famous attendees are rocking some seriously glowy skin, chiseled cheeks, natural looking eye shadow, full lashes, and soft, muted-tone lips. They’ve also got some incredible hair. This year’s red carpet manes are full of soft, romantic waves.

If this kind of look is right up your alley, we can show you how to shop it right now. We’ve rounded up the products that will help you achieve this look at home.

Shop beauty and hair must-haves from Love Seen, Jason Wu Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury, Oribe, and more below.

