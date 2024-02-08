The Ultimate Lip Oil Guide: Shop the It Beauty Item Now

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

It’s not just lip service – lip oils are the beauty item of 2024. If you don’t own a lip oil already, you should. The beauty-meets-skincare product is the perfect alternative to sticky lip glosses and lipsticks that dry out your mouth.

The beauty must-have uses oils to help hydrate and soften your lips like a balm, but without the greasy balm residue. This unique lip tool is designed to deliver lasting shine like a gloss, without turning sticky or globbing up on your mouth.

While lip oils typically provide a sheer wash of color, some come in more opaque hues. But don’t feel limited! Due to their popularity, lip oils are available in practically any color you could want, including clear.

These lip essentials are also great for helping to protect your mouth from cracking and chapping in the winter wind. Plus, because they’re not sticky, you won’t have to deal with any stray hairs getting stuck to your mouth!

Ready to buy as many lip oils as your purse can carry? Check out our selection below. We’ve also thrown in a few lip liners to really make your lips pop, and some lip scrubs so you can start your lip oil journey with a clean slate.