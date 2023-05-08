Awkwafina Reveals What She Hopes Fans Will Take Away From ‘The Little Mermaid’

Audiences will be able to take a trip under the sea with Ariel in the live action “The Little Mermaid.”

Disney’s latest live action adaptation follows Ariel, the youngest of King Triton’s daughters, as she tries to find out more about the world above the sea. While visiting the surface she falls for the enchanting Prince Eric, which leads her on a journey to follow her heart. However, in order to do so she must make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula.

While talking to cast members at the film’s Los Angeles premiere, Awkwafina told Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans what she hopes fans will get out of the movie.

“I hope that they’re affected by it as I was by the original, because this specific story it stands out amongst (others),” she said. “It has themes that are really real and relatable that I think you really do gravitate to. I just hope that they see it tonight and they enjoy the story and enjoy the performances and but mostly that it is something they don’t forget.”

The film has several standout moments including Melissa McCarthy singing the iconic song, “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” a track she told Access she was “terrified of singing.”

“I was so scared to do it at first, and I couldn’t even sing out,” she said. I’m not a very shy person… but I really have a thing with singing that I was terrified,” she said.

Eventually she got over her fear after getting some advice from her vocal coach Eric Vetro.

“He finally said, you just have to stop trying to sing perfectly. You’re trying to sing as Melissa perfectly and it’s not gonna happen,” she said. “And he goes, you also aren’t gonna do the part as Melissa. And I was like, oh, so I’m doing the part is Ursula and then I’m trying to sing as me. I was like, I can’t sing but I was like, Ursula can sing.”

At the premiere, Access also chatted with the film’s star, Halle Bailey, who beaming with excitement.

“This moment is so special. I feel so happy,” she said.

“The Little Mermaid” hits theaters May 26.

-Emely Navarro