Awkwafina Takes A Swig Of Tequila From Her Purse Flask At The 2019 Oscars

Awkwafina is a true mood!

The “Crazy Rich Asians” star was not only fashionable at the 2019 Academy Awards on Sunday but she was also ready for a good time too! It was the first time she has ever been to the Oscars… so she took a celebratory drink on the red carpet! Yes, you read that right.

While she was doing an interview, an entertainment reporter for Pop Sugar spotted the actress taking a shot of tequila from a bedazzled clutch that doubled as a flask!

awkwafina casually taking a swig of tequila out of her fancy #oscars clutch is just *chef's kiss*pic.twitter.com/Dvd0vkiqQv — Q U I N N (@QuinnKeaney) February 24, 2019

And the clutch/flask went perfectly with Awkwafina’s chic look! The breakout star looked totally fierce in a bold, sparkly lavender Dsquared2 pantsuit.

Before heading inside to present at the award show, Awkwafina stopped by and talked to Access on the red carpet. She adorably freaked out when she realized Marie Kondo was at the Oscars as Access’ guest. Plus, she did a hilarious cover of “Shallow.”

Check out her red carpet interview!

WATCH: Awkwafina Adorably Fangirls Over Marie Kondo & Does A Hilarious ‘Shallow’ Cover!