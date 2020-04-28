Oprah, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X & More Celebrities Joining 2020 Virtual Graduation Ceremony

Graduating seniors around the world have had commencement ceremonies cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, some A-list stars are teaming up to make sure the seniors still get their special day!

Facebook will host a virtual celebration in honor of America’s graduating class called “#Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020” on May 15. The star-studded virtual commencement ceremony will feature an address by none other than Oprah Winfrey herself.

But that’s not all the company has in store for the 2020 graduating class—Miley Cyrus is set to perform her hit song “The Climb” for the occasion. Also joining to share “words of wisdom” to the seniors are celebs from Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Simone Biles, Lil Nas X, and more.

“This is a bittersweet time for the Class of 2020. As students head toward graduation, it’s not the day they might have imagined — no processions, no diploma handoffs, no parties,” Facebook’s VP of global partnerships Marne Levine wrote in a blog post. “They are commencing at a time of great uncertainty. But graduating is a tremendous achievement, and worth pausing to celebrate even in these circumstances. That’s why Facebook has planned a special event on the Facebook app and Instagram.”

The announcement added that graduates across the states will be able to “host their own virtual graduation ceremony and party via Facebook, with special features including a virtual graduation hub, custom filters, family and friends celebrations.”

Some lucky high schools and colleges will also get special shout-outs during the event, and Facebook will include photos and videos of the class of 2020 and messages from school leaders.

Congratulations to the class of 2020!