Post Malone’s ‘Rockstar’ Plays During DaBaby’s Acceptance Speech at Billboard Music Awards: ‘I’ll Live With That’

Looks like there may have been a little confusion on the DJ front at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

DaBaby took home the award for Top Rap Song for his hit, “Rockstar,” and as he made his way to the stage someone accidentally played Post Malone’s “Rockstar.” Cringe.

DaBaby seemed to notice the mistake when he headed to the stage, because he timidly reached for his award and said, “It’s me, It’s me, I’ll live with that” before beginning his acceptance speech.

Fans were quick to call out the mistake, taking to Twitter with comments about the awkward moment.

Yikes!

Copyright © 2021 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

Lady Gaga And Ariana Grande Lead 2020 MTV VMAs Nominations

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.