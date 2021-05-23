Post Malone’s ‘Rockstar’ Plays During DaBaby’s Acceptance Speech at Billboard Music Awards: ‘I’ll Live With That’

Looks like there may have been a little confusion on the DJ front at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

DaBaby took home the award for Top Rap Song for his hit, “Rockstar,” and as he made his way to the stage someone accidentally played Post Malone’s “Rockstar.” Cringe.

DaBaby seemed to notice the mistake when he headed to the stage, because he timidly reached for his award and said, “It’s me, It’s me, I’ll live with that” before beginning his acceptance speech.

Fans were quick to call out the mistake, taking to Twitter with comments about the awkward moment.

🌟 ROCKSTAR 🌟 is bringing home the award for Top Rap Song at the #BBMAs tonight!! Congrats @DaBabyDaBaby!! pic.twitter.com/t8bYY6AWK8 — Universal Music Group (@UMG) May 24, 2021

The Billboard Music Awards mistakenly played “Rockstar” by Post Malone instead of DaBaby while he was accepting his award. #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/nODYsbfyKM — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 24, 2021

“And the award goes to…. Kelly Clarkson, Stronger!” … Billboard plays Stronger by Britney Spears — Surest Smith (@SurestSmith) May 24, 2021

DaBaby when he won the awards but they played the wrong song be like😭😂 pic.twitter.com/JG2RdLjmuL — Abira Dawg🎃 (@BlackBalinese25) May 24, 2021

Yikes!