Machine Gun Kelly Dedicates 2022 BBMAs Performance To ‘Wife’ Megan Fox & Their ‘Unborn Child’

Machine Gun Kelly was feeling the love at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards!

The rocker performed his song “Twin Flame” in honor of ladylove Megan Fox, to whom he referred as his “wife” onstage in Las Vegas on Sunday. MGK didn’t stop the dedications there, though. Mid-song, he also shouted out the couple’s “unborn child,” sparking immediate speculation about their family plans.

Neither Megan nor MGK had commented further on their possible marriage or pregnancy status as of Sunday night, but the pair couldn’t have seemed more head over heels before the show!

Billboard Music Awards 2022: Every Couple Looking In Love On The Red Carpet View Gallery

On the red carpet, the “Transformers” star and her musician beau recalled to Access Hollywood how he first revealed “Twin Flame” to her after writing it early in their relationship – two years ago to the day, in fact!

Megan beamed over the memory and revealed that she wasn’t the only fan. It turns out that the romantic track won over another VIP – Megan’s mom!

“I played it for her and she was like, ‘Well, that’s my future son-in-law. I know that right away,'” the mom of three teased.

Megan, who turns 36 on May 16, and MGK, 32, met on the set of their 2021 movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass” and announced their engagement earlier this year.

— Erin Biglow