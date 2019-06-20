Ayesha Curry Dishes On Hosting ‘Family Food Night’ Game Show

Ayesha Curry has a lot of things cooking in her career right now!

The renowned foodie stopped by Access Live to chat about snagging a new hosting and food judging gig on ABC’s new show, “Family Food Fight.”

“It’s my first-time hosting. Not my first-time judging, so I was comfortable in that role,” she told Access Live. “But just, like, kind of, you know, spearheading the whole thing was nerve-racking for me.”

Adding, “But we pulled it off. It’s really good. It’s fun. It’s loud. I can’t wait for people to see it.”

The show features families taking part in cooking challenges and facing elimination by the judges’ panel.

The winner of the show takes home $100,000, and despite the massive sum, Ayesha said she was surprised by how that didn’t really affect how the competitors worked together.

“I thought that, you know, people would be fighting at each other’s necks,” she shared to Access Live. “And these families came together as, like, one big family, even though elimination.”

“People would be crying. They really formed, like, these lifelong bonds, so I think that surprised me the most.”

You can see Ayesha serve as both host and judge of “Family Food Night” on ABC Thursday, June 20.