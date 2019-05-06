Baby Sussex Shares His Birthday With Some Surprising Royal Milestones

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s little one already has impeccable timing!

Baby Sussex’s arrival cemented May 6 as an unforgettable date for modern royal watchers, but it’s actually just the latest noteworthy occasion to share the anniversary.

Queen Elizabeth II’s sister, Princess Margaret, married first husband Antony Armstrong-Jones on the same date back in 1960. The lavish event took place at Westminster Abbey, where Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot more than 50 years later. Loyal viewers of “The Crown” who were too young to remember Margaret’s big day got treated to a dramatized version on the Netflix hit, in which Vanessa Kirby and Matthew Goode portrayed the chic couple.

George V, the Queen and Margaret’s grandfather, took the throne on May 6, 1910. His son, George VI, became king after his brother, Edward VIII, abdicated to marry American socialite Wallis Simpson. George VI reigned until his death in 1952, upon which his firstborn daughter, Elizabeth, became queen and continues to lead the monarchy today.

Queen Victoria literally put her stamp on history on May 6, 1840, when the famed Penny Black – the first-ever adhesive postage stamp – went into circulation with her profile as the central image. The stamp had been issued a few days earlier but wasn’t cleared for use until the 6th.

It’s not just the British monarchy that has a reason to celebrate May 6, either. France’s Louis XIV officially moved to the now-historic Palace of Versailles in 1682, which he also established as the nation’s center of government. The opulent estate’s famed gardens took 40 years to complete, which Louis XIV was said to have prized as much as the palace itself.

For those thinking that Baby Sussex is the only May 6 royal birthday, there is literally a millennium’s worth of examples proving otherwise:

Holy Roman Emperor Henry II, who reigned between 1014 and 1024, was born on May 6, 973.

Polish princess Sophie Jagiellon entered the world on the same date in 1464 and went on to become Margravine of Brandenburg-Ansbach and Brandenburg-Kulmbach.

Grand Duke of Tuscany Ferdinand III was born on May 6, 1769.

Following tradition from day one! Baby Sussex is already a royal overachiever.