'Bachelor' Alum Bekah Martinez Shows Off Growing Baby Bump

"Smirky beach belly babe," the 23-year-old, who competed for Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s heart, captioned the sweet belly shot.

Bekah and her boyfriend Graystone Leonard have been romantically linked for seven months, and she recently revealed that her pregnancy was "legitimately a dream come true," according to PureWow.

"It's the one thing that I've known with certainty for so long. I've gone back and forth on the idea of marriage and relationships, but I've always felt sure that I want to be a mom," she told the publication.

