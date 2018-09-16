'Bachelor' Alum Bekah Martinez Shows Off Growing Baby Bump

"Bachelor" alum Bekah Martinez is bumpin' along!
The momma-to-be, who broke the news that she was expecting earlier this week, took to Instagram to show off her growing belly in an adorable pic on Saturday. The former reality star was snapped standing on the beach in a gorgeous olive bikini, while making a sassy little smile at the camera.
"Smirky beach belly babe," the 23-year-old, who competed for Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s heart, captioned the sweet belly shot.
Bekah and her boyfriend Graystone Leonard have been romantically linked for seven months, and she recently revealed that her pregnancy was "legitimately a dream come true," according to PureWow.
"It's the one thing that I've known with certainty for so long. I've gone back and forth on the idea of marriage and relationships, but I've always felt sure that I want to be a mom," she told the publication.
We for sure know that Bekah is not a married woman – yet. Also on Saturday, she shut down marriage rumors on her Instagram story after fans speculated she and her man may have tied the knot.
"Just fyi @pipyopi and I are NOT married or engaged, we just took this photo at a friend's wedding," she revealed on the pic. "You'd certainly hear a lot more from me if we were."
Thankfully, we are hearing a lot about the pregnancy! The mom-to-be also shared that hearing her baby's heartbeat has been the most moving experience during her pregnancy.
"It still feels so surreal, but it was this tangible way of knowing I'm going to have a son or a daughter and everything is about tochange in a good way," she told PureWow.
The adorable couple's bundle of joy is due in January!
-- Lauren Herbert