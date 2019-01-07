“Bachelor” alum Lesley Murphy has revealed she’s dating Alex Kav.

“Boy meets world, World, meet boy,” Leslie wrote, to accompany a mountain-top pic showing her kissing her new beau.

Lesley, an alum of Sean Lowe’s season of “The Bachelor” franchise, revealed her boyfriend by tagging him in their picturesque Insta moment.

“Thought it was about time to let y’all in on the newest addition to The Road Les Traveled! We’re 3 continents down together…with the next one being Alex’s home country soon,” she wrote, adding in a tag for Australia.

“Finally making it to hometowns y’all,” she hilariously added.

Lesley was previously linked to Dean Unglert. The pair split in April 2018.

ACCESS ARCHIVES: Dean Unglert Can’t Stop Kissing Lesley Murphy Backstage At ‘Bachelor Winter Games: World Tells All’

She confirmed that she was involved in a new romance last fall, but declined to reveal her guy’s name at the time.

“I am dating. I am dating somebody and I think that I would love to talk more about that when the timing is right,” she previously told Us Weekly.

“I really started telling my followers about love from the beginning, right? That was five years ago when I first went on ‘The Bachelor,'” she said in November. “So I’ve done that every step of the way so far and so I can’t wait to keep them in the loop when the timing is right. And yes, I am dating somebody. It’s only been a few months, so it’s in the beginning stages.”