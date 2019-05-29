‘Bachelor’ Arie Luyendyk Jr. Gives Minute-By-Minute Updates On Wife Lauren Burnham’s Labor

Arie Luyendyk Jr. just can’t wait to be a dad!

The former “Bachelor” and wife Lauren Burnham are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their little girl and don’t have much longer to go!

Arie gave fans a personalized look at his and Lauren’s last stop on the road to parenthood, sharing multiple Instagram Stories updates throughout the mom-to-be’s labor process.

It all began on Tuesday night, when the couple walked into the hospital ready to welcome baby Luyendyk. Despite their eager anticipation, things got off to a slower start than it might have seemed.

“It only took Arie half an hour to find a parking spot,” Lauren deadpanned in one clip.

Things soon took off from there, though. Arie later revealed that the 27-year-old was having contractions “every two minutes” and had received her epidural at 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

By the afternoon, Arie revealed that the newborn’s delivery room was being prepared as he and Lauren began to process just how much their lives were about to change.

“We’re both emotional messes,” Arie admitted, telling fans it had been a “long night.”

“Did a practice push and we’re already bawling our eyes out,” Lauren tearfully agreed.

Arie and his bride announced her pregnancy last November and tied the knot two months later.

The former racecar driver isn’t the only one counting down the minutes to his daughter’s birth. Lauren also posed in her hospital gown for a final baby bump photo posted to the Instagram page she and Arie have dedicated to their daughter.

“Is it time yet? #39weekspregant,” the caption read.

