‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Thinks Jed Wyatt’s Alleged Cheating Scandal Is ‘Messed Up’

Colton Underwood isn’t the biggest fan of Hannah Brown’s leading suitor!

“The Bachelor” alum revealed his real thoughts about Jed Wyatt, who allegedly abandoned his girlfriend back home to join the current season of “The Bachelorette,” to Access.

“My thoughts are if he had a girlfriend and if those articles are true, which it seems like it, it’s messed up,” he told us at the Monster Energy’s $50K Charity Challenge Celebrity Basketball Game.

“I think Hannah will handle it the way that is best for her and her relationship with him,” he continued. “I just pray that she makes the right decision and does what makes her happy.”

Colton, who was in Hannah’s shoes just last season, also dished to Access why he has the beauty queen’s back, including her decision to be open about her sex life on national TV.

“I was ridiculed for not having sex on the show and now she’s being ridiculed for having it. Nobody is right and nobody is wrong. It’s your decisions and your choices,” he said.

Adding, “I am so supportive of her as a person. I am hopeful that she’s going to be happy at the end of this. Who knows if that means she’s with anybody or not, but I know Hannah is an incredible person and she deserves love.”

Colton also dished to Access who he thinks has what it takes to be the next “Bachelor.”

“There is a couple guys that stick out to me,” he said. “I think Peter (Weber) is obviously one, just because Cassie (Colton’s girlfriend) called him cute, so I want him off the market.”

Colton also shared that he thinks Tyler Cameron “has everything” that “The Bachelor” is looking for in a guy.